There will be no holiday bonuses for employees in education, healthcare, police and defense and public enterprises established by local self-government units.

4 million euros are envisaged for the payment of holiday bonuses to the state administration in the supplementary budget, or 150 euros for 27 thousand employees in the public sector out of a total of 132,000 employees.

Payment of holiday bonuses is envisaged only for the members of the Trade Union of the administration, judicial bodies and citizens’ associations (employees in the ministries, municipalities, courts, prosecutor’s offices, state attorney’s office, penitentiary and correctional institutions, centers for social work, public institutions…).

But it was the employees in education, healthcare, police, defense… that went to work during the pandemic as opposed to the employees in the administrative bodies who went in shifts or occasionally did not go to work at all.