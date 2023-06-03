Farmers from Kavadarci blocked the Gradsko – Prilep road to protest the lack of repairs on a key irrigation canal.

Much of this agricultural region was left without water for irrigation because of the damage to the Makarija system, that is part of the lake Tikves irrigation network. The system has been damaged since earlier this week, when the flow of water stopped.

Protests will continue on Monday, and organizers say that they will block the road for longer periods of time.