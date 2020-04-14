Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said that hair stylists, artisans, beauticians and farmers who work individually will be allowed to claim 14.500 denars in gross monthly salary as compensation for the coronavirus caused economic crisis.

Individual businessmen and artisans were left out of the initial stimulus program that was hastily put together as Macedonia’s economy ground to a halt. Applicants will have to show that their business has seen a decline of at least 30 percent compared to the same period in 2019.