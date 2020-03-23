Fashion and electronics chains who operate in the now closed shopping malls in Skopje and other Macedonian cities have warned the Government that the jobs of 3.800 people are at stake.

The association of 17 chain stores say that they have closed 200 stores and sent 1.700 employees home, while the full extent of the damage will likely be double that number.

This is the biggest financial crisis we’ve ever seen. We demand an urgent meeting with the finance and economy ministers to propose measures that could be taken. We face lack of liquidity, growing corporate debt, we are unable to pay salaries and taxes and pay our loans. Our cash flow has been completely interrupted, the companies said.