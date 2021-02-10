The fifth set of economic measures is in the finishing stages. The opinions of labor unions, workers, employers, economic chambers and other stakeholders have been taken into consideration. Measures will probably be finalized by the government’s economic team over the weekend and presented to the public, after which authorities will take the appropriate legal steps for their implementation, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Wednesday.

He announced that the set of about 16 measures will offer an option for assistance in salaries or for grants, ie with interest-free loans with the possibility of the amount of 10-30 percent to be in the form of grants.