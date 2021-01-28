Prime Minister Zoran Zaev shared some of the measures to be incorporated in the fifth set supporting the citizens, the workers and the economy, during a Q&A session in Parliament on Thursday.

One of the measures, as he said, is to write off all interest on debts that citizens owe to state and municipal institutions for debts older than three months, provided that they regulate their debt in 12 installments.

In the second phase, he added, we want to target poorest citizens. The third package will be to support the economy.

He pointed out that they will also target hotels outside the tourist places for which they want to give grants or certain measures, and announced an additional measure for tobacco. Hospitality facilities and passenger transport, added Zaev, are directly targeted by the measures of the Government, and here they will develop additional packages of measures.

Regarding the media, he said that they are also directly affected because they pay 49 million and 500 thousand denars per year in concessions, and they should pay them by the end of February.