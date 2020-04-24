Finance Minister Nina Angelovska sees a drop in GDP of 3,7 percent for 2020. She said that her estimate is slightly more conservative compared to the IMF estimate of a 4 percent drop.

The main blow will be in the second quarter, and some contraction will continue into the third quarter, while we can expect positive economic results in Q4, Angelovska said.

She announced that the economy will begin to re-open in May, by sectors. “We all miss the normal life, but health comes first”, Angelovska said.