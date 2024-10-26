Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska says that growth projection for 2024 will remain at the reduced level of 2.1 percent, but that Macedonia will grow at a faster rate in 2025 and in the subsequent years, of up to 3.7 percent.

This estimate is based on the efficiency of the work of our institutions, the more dynamic work on the Corridors 8 and 10D, an on the municipal infrastructure projects. This will all lead to growth, Dimitrieska said in a Sitel TV interview in Washington, where she is attending the IMF and WB meetings.

She accused the previous Government of spending 71 percent of the deficit projected for 2024 in the first four months of the year, in an apparent attempt to buy votes with excessive spending. “We are stabilizing our public finances”, Dimitrieska said.