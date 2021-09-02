Despite dismal economic results so far in 2021, Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi insists that Macedonia will still grow at a rate of 4.1 percent. Besimi also assured the public that the inflation rate will be relatively under control, at 2.1 percent.

This won’t be an easy year, and we are aware of all the challenges and the World Bank and IMF projections. But budget revenue seems positive and we expect that the second quarter results will show we are out of the crisis, his office said in a briefing.

Besimi’s office also said that the state debt is at 52 percent, while the public debt is at 64.4 percent of GDP.