The Macedonian Parliament is expected to vote on the 2020 budget proposal, which is projected at 3.615 billion EUR of revenue – an incrase of 5.6 percent compared to last year. Spending is at 3.898 billion EUR – an increase of 5 percent and the deficit is projected at 2.3 percent of GDP.

The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party condemned the budget proposal, citing the lack of infrastructure spending and other measures that would boost the economy, on top of the dismal record of the Zaev Government in spending the infrastructure funds that are allocated. According to the opposition, the reason why the budget is approaching 4 billion EUR is that the Zaev Government wants to use it for vote buying promises in the run up to the April 2020 elections.