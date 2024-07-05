The Steering Committee for Coordination and Management of the Crisis Management System held its first session on Thursday at the Crisis Management Center (CMC). Key government officials attended, including the Minister of Interior Panche Toshkovski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski, the Minister of Defence Vlado Misajlovski, and the Minister of Health Arben Taravari.

Also present were the head of the Risk and Hazard Assessment Group and Director of the Crisis Management Center, Stojanche Angelov, and the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Economy, Cvetan Tripunovski.

Stojanche Angelov briefed the attendees on the declared “migrant” crisis situation at the southern and northern borders, as well as the crisis situation at Idrizovo prison. Angelov also provided detailed information about the number of wildfires, the damages caused by these fires, the functioning of the fire extinguishing system, and the resources available for fighting wildfires, according to the press release.

Aleksandar Nikoloski, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, was not present at the session due to urgent duties.