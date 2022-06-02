After the wave of increase in food and energy prices after the anti-crisis measures expired, the Government announces new measures that will be more targeted at those who need them most. The opposition, on the other hand, announced that it will propose legal solutions that would exempt food products from VAT by the end of the year, and the excise tax on fuels would be halved and the VAT would be five percent instead of the current 18 percent.

With the new budget review, the government continues with the strong care for the citizens and in the shortest possible time will come up with anti-crisis measures that will be more targeted, such as the latest recommendations of international financial institutions – IMF and World Bank, EU and expert public. This means that they will be targeted at the vulnerable categories of citizens and the economy, those who need it most, the government press service said on Wednesday.

The goal is, as they said, to protect those who need support the most, to ensure a fair distribution of funds and to maintain gradual fiscal consolidation.

The opposition, meanwhile, is demanding that basic foodstuffs be exempt from VAT, that fuel excise duties be halved and that VAT be reduced to five percent.