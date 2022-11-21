The Food and Veterinary Agency (AHV) informed that it is withdrawing from the market an unsafe product BALANCE +, a fermented milk product, in a package of 1 kilogram.

The reasons are inconsistent concentration of aflatoxins with the Macedonian regulations, which is why this product is a potential risk to human health. Aflatoxins are toxic and are one of the most carcinogenic compounds known. After entering the body, they can be metabolized in the liver.

In addition, AHV reports that the withdrawn quantities were not intended for the Macedonian market.

Packages with Serial number/lot: 28.11.22, i.e. expiration date until November 28, are withdrawn.