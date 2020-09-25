The “Grisko Makedonija” factory is closing, which was opened in 2012 in the village of Slepce, Demir Hisar and which deals with the production of ballet equipment, writes “Vecer”.

The plant was an investment of the famous Russian company “Grisko” which produces slippers, shoes for all dance styles, theater costumes, fitness clothes, yoga and other free sports activities.

The owner decided to close the plant in our country and you can already see moving trucks in front of the factory.