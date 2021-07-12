Macedonia’s main tourist resort – Ohrid – is facing series of cancellations from foreign tourists. Companies from Belgium, Turkey, and particularly from the Netherlands – which is one of the main sources of foreign revenue for the city – are pulling out.

Ohrid currently receives two flights of Polish tourists each week, but the authorities there plan to introduce quarantine, meaning that this line is also expected to shut down soon. This has prompted hotels along the lake to again turn to guests from the rest of Macedonia, for a second season in a row.