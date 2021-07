Four companies submitted offers to the AEK agency for electronic communications, as it opened a bid for awardign 5G licences.

These include the two majors – A1 and Macedonian Telekom, as well as Neotel and Bitstream Mobile. AEK expects the companies who receive the licences to cover at least one city with a 5G network until 2023, and the main transport corridors until 2025. All cities will need to be covered until 2027 and all citizens – by 2029.