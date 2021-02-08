Four people from the Eurostandard bank management are suspected of being involved in the bank’s collapse.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation against them and suspects that they distributed millions of euros without cover.
Businessman Trifun Kostovski, as the main shareholder in Eurostandard Bank, says that the names of the suspects should be made public.
According to him, the opening of the investigation is a forced act.
After 6 months of silence, the Public Prosecutor’s Office orders an investigation into the Eurostandard Bank. My findings show that this is a forced act of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to appear in public after so many of my appeals. I repeat, people outside the bank must be included in the whole investigation, he said.
