As of tomorrow, gasoline and diesel will become cheaper, the Regulatory Commission for Energy and Water Services, RKE, decided today.

According to the latest decision, Eurosuper 95 will be cheaper by half a denar and from tomorrow it will be poured for 74 denars a liter.

The price of Eurosuper 98 is reduced by two denars per liter, and its new price from tomorrow will be 76.5 denars per liter.

Diesel, on the other hand, will be cheaper by one denar per liter from midnight and will be poured at 68.5 denars.

The prices of methane and natural gas remain unchanged, 65 denars per kilogram, i.e. 41.5 denars per kilogram.

The price of fuel oil, from 44,780 denars per kilogram, is reduced to 43,507 denars.