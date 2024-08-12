With the rebalancing of the Budget for 2024, five billion denars are provided for pensions or 2,500 denars plus for 300,000 pensioners. From September, all pensioners will receive 2,500 denars linearly, and it will not be a one-time aid, but a systemic solution with which, including the increase from the additional 2,500 denars in March next year, each pensioner will receive 5,000 denars, said the MP from VMRO – DPMNE Bojan Stojanoski.

During the parliamentary discussion, Stojanoski, who referred to the projections in more detail, announced that the new budget for 2025 is already being prepared, which will show the behavior of a completely new political elite whose priority is the citizens and the economy.He reminded that with the rebalancing, 100 million euros are foreseen for the municipalities, one billion denars for payment in the zones, 322 million for the SEC, i.e. for payment to the boards and the media, 644 million for student meals and scholarships, 5.1 billion denars for credit obligations of several victims, 600 million for payment according to court decisions, 1.7 billion for subsidies, 550 million for sports vouchers,