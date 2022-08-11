As of midnight, the prices of Eurosuper BS 95, Eurosuper BS 98, and extra light household fuel will be two denars per liter lower than last week. Diesel and crude oil prices remain the same, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

As of Midnight, the new prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 88.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 90.00 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 90.00 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 85.50 (denars/liter)

Crude oil – 52,786 (denars/kilogram)