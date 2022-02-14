The price of gasoline fuels is upped again, announced the head of the Energy Regulatory Commission, Marko Bislimovski on Monday. He informed that the price of gasoline fuels is up by MKD 1 per liter, while that of diesel fuels is to rise by MKD 0.5 per liter.

Unfortunately, this is the eighth week that the price is on the rise. As ERC we cannot influence the price of fuels, given the structure. The price of gasoline is the purchase price that is on the stock exchanges and we have no influence. The dollar exchange rate corresponds to that, said Bislimovski on the “Studio 10” show.

He added that Macedonia has the lowest price of diesel in the region, which is 1.19 euros per liter.