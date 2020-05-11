Even with oil prices at historic lows, the Macedonian Energy regulatory commission decided to increase fuel prices by 3,5 denars per liter.

The prices now range a little under 1 EUR per liter for unleaded fuel down to 45,5 denars per liter of diesel. The commission explained its decision with the increase of oil prices on global markets.

The hike is also attributed to the decision of the Macedonian Government to increase the fuel tax in an attempt to reduce the exploding budget deficit.