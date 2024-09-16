The Energy Regulatory Commission (RKE) announced that fuel prices will drop between half and one and a half denars starting at midnight. Eurosuper BS-95 will decrease by half a denar, Eurosuper BS-98 by one denar, and both Diesel and Extra light household oil by one and a half denars. The new prices are as follows: Eurosuper BS-95 at 73.5 denars per liter, Eurosuper BS-98 at 75.5 denars per liter, diesel at 67 denars per liter, and Extra light household oil at 66 denars per liter.