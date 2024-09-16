The Energy Regulatory Commission (RKE) announced that fuel prices will drop between half and one and a half denars starting at midnight. Eurosuper BS-95 will decrease by half a denar, Eurosuper BS-98 by one denar, and both Diesel and Extra light household oil by one and a half denars. The new prices are as follows: Eurosuper BS-95 at 73.5 denars per liter, Eurosuper BS-98 at 75.5 denars per liter, diesel at 67 denars per liter, and Extra light household oil at 66 denars per liter.
Fuel Prices Reduced by Up to 1.5 Denars, According to RKE
Economy News
