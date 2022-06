The retail price of fuels as of midnight will go up by MKD 1.5-3 per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission said on Monday.

The new diesel price will be 107.5 denars, which is a record. The price of Eurosuper 98 stands at 113.5 denars per liter, and that of Eurosuper 95 is 111.5 denars per liter. The price of crude oil stands at 56.317 denars, while the price of extra light household oil will increase by 2.5 denars and will stand at 105 denars per liter.