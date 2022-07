As of midnight, gasoline prices will drop by MKD 1.5 per liter, while that of diesel remains unchanged, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Monday.

As of Midnight, the new prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 101.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 103.00 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 100.00 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 98.50 (denars/liter)

Crude oil – 50,044 (denars/kilogram)