As of Midnight, the retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline will drop by 1.50 den/liter, and therefore, the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will stand at 75.50 den/liter, while the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-98 will be 77.50 den/liter.

The retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) will drop by 0.50 den/liter, and thus, the retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) will be 68.50 den/liter.