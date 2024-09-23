Starting at midnight, the prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline will increase by 1.50 denars per liter, while EURODIESEL (D-E V) and Extra Light Household Oil (EL-1) will see a rise of 0.50 denars per liter, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The new price for EUROSUPER BS-95 will be 75.00 denars per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 will cost 77.00 denars, and EURODIESEL (D-E V) will be priced at 67.50 denars per liter. Extra Light Household Oil (EL-1) will sell for 66.50 denars per liter.

Additionally, M-0.499 NS fuel will cost 41.827 denars per kilogram.