The retail prices of gasoline and diesel will be reduced by half a denar per liter from midnight tonight, and Extra light household oil will be cheaper by one denar, the Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services and Municipal Waste Management (RKE) decided today. With the decision, the retail prices of petroleum products are reduced by an average of 0.29 percent.

The new retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will be MKD 82 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 will be sold for MKD 84, EURODIESEL (D-E V) for MKD 73, and Extra light household oil (EL1) for MKD 72 per liter. With the decision of RKE, the retail price of M-1 NS fuel increases by 0.756 denars per kilogram and will amount to 43.209 denars.

RKE points out that the reference prices of petroleum products on the world market, compared to the previous calculation, show an average decrease of 1.467 percent for gasoline, 0.878 percent for diesel, and 1.614 percent for extra light oil, while there is an increase for fuel oil by 2.412 percent. The exchange rate of the denar against the dollar, based on which the prices were formed with the previous calculation, is lower by 0.056% percent.