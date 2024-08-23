Fuels will become cheaper by two denars per liter starting at midnight tonight, according to a decision made today by the Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services, and Municipal Waste Management Services (RKE). This decision reduces the retail prices of petroleum products by an average of 2.12 percent.

The new retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will be MKD 77.5 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 will be sold for MKD 79.5, EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) for MKD 69.5, and Extra Light Fuel Oil (EL-1) for MKD 69 per liter. The retail price of M-1 NS fuel remains unchanged at 46,295 denars per kilogram.

RKE notes that the reference prices of petroleum products on the world market, compared to the previous calculation, show a decrease of 4.611 percent for gasoline, 3.788 percent for diesel, 4.448 percent for extra light oil, and 1.779 percent for fuel oil. Additionally, the exchange rate of the denar against the dollar is lower by 0.807 percent compared to the previous calculation.