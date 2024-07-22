The Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services and Municipal Waste Management Services (RKE) has adopted a Decision reducing the retail prices of petroleum products by an average of 1.87% compared to the decision of 7/15/2024.

As of midnight, gasoline and diesel fuel become cheaper by 1.50 den/liter. The price of Extra light household oil (EL-1) is reduced by 1.00 den/liter, and the retail price of M-1 NS fuel oil is reduced by 1.152 den/kg and will now amount to 45.757 den/kg.

From 23.7.2024 at 00:01, the maximum prices of petroleum products will be:

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 95 81.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 98 83.50 (denars/liter)

Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 74.00 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 72.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil M-1 NS 45,757 (denars/kilogram)