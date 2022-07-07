The Regulatory Energy Commission for Energy adopted a decision to reduce the fuel prices by an average of 2.39% compared to the decision of July 7, 2022.лит.

The retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is reduced by 3.00 den/liter, while the retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-98, EURODIESEL (D-E V) and Extra light household oil (EL-1) are reduced by 2.50 den/lit.

As of Midnight, the new prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 105.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 108.00 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 101.00 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 99.50 (denars/liter)

Crude oil – 51,564 (denars/kilogram)