The Deposit Insurance Fund is starting Tuesday to reimburse depositors of Eurostandard Bank. The maximum insured amount, defined by law, is 1.850.889 denars (EUR 30,000).

The reimbursement process will take place through Komercijalna Banka, NLB Banka, Stopanska Banka AD Skopje and Halkbank.

Depositors have 36 months to exercise their right to reimbursement.

Eurostandard Bank was shut down in August after the National Bank revoked its operating licence, citing the bank had failed to comply with minimum requirements for operating a bank.

Deposits estimated at nearly 4.4 billion denars should be reimbursed.