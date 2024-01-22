Starting from midnight on Monday, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has announced an increase in fuel prices. Gasoline and diesel fuels will see an uptick of Mden 1.5 per liter, while extra light household oil will experience an increase of Mden 1.

Under the new pricing structure, the retail cost of EUROSUPER BS-95 will be Mden 78 per liter, EUROSUPER BS-98 will be available at Mden 80 per liter, EURODIESEL will be priced at Mden 75 per liter, and extra light household oil will be Mden 74.5 per liter.

Conforming to the ERC’s decision, the retail price of Mazut M-1 NS has been adjusted to Mden 41.732 per kilogram. Consumers should be aware of these changes when planning their fuel-related expenses.

