Gas prices are going up again. Starting at midnight, both gas and diesel prices will go up by 0.5 denars per liter.

The Eurosuper BS-95 fuel will now cost 61 denars per liter, Eurosuper BS-98 will be priced at 63 denars and the diesel fuel will cost 52.5 denars. Gas prices in Macedonia have been on the rise ever since the Government increased the gas tax in an attempt to prop up the budget.