The retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 gasoline is reduced by 2.00 den/liter, in relation to the retail price determined by the decision to determine the highest retail prices of petroleum products and fuels for transportation from 02.09.2024, and thus the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is 74.50 den/liter.

The retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline, EURODIESEL (D-E V), Extra light household oil (EL-1) and M-1 NS fuel oil do not change, that is, they remain at the same level as they were determined by the decision to determine the highest retail prices of oil derivatives and fuels for transport from 02.09.2024 and thus the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-98 is 78.50 den/liter, the retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) is 69.50 den/lit

The price of gasoline is the lowest in the last more than 2 years. The last time we had a liter of gasoline under 77 denars was in December 2022. And diesel has the lowest price in the last 2 years, although during today’s correction, its price did not change.