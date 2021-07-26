As of Monday midnight, gasoline prices are MKD 1.5 per liter less than last week and the price of diesel fuel is MKD 1 per liter less than last week, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The price of EUROSUPER BS 95 is MKD 71 per liter, that of EUROSUPER BS 98 is MKD 73 per liter. The extra light household fuel is MKD 62 per liter.

The price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) now stands at MKD 60 per liter.

The price of crude oil is also decreased and now stands at MKD 36.880 per kilogram.