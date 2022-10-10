Gasoline, diesel prices rise Economy 10.10.2022 / 17:19 As of Monday midnight, the price of extra light household oil rises by MKD 2.5, price of Eurosuper BS-98 rises by MKD 2, while price of Eurodiesel goes up by MKD 3 per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Economy News Greek company Mytilineos to build a power plant in Skopje worth 211 million euros Dimovski: The state should subsidize the workers in order to survive, they are forgotten by the government Due to the incompetence of SDSM, the citizens of Macedonia pay the most expensive electricity in the region Diesel price on the rise SDS increased the price of electricity by 2.5 times, with Mickoski we had the 4th cheapest electricity in Europe, now we pay the 8th most expensive Bekteshi got in touch with companies put forward by Mickoski, meeting scheduled for tomorrow Government freezes trade margins of dairy products VMRO-DPMNE: Because of the deserter Kovacevski and the Government, only Ukraine and Russia are worse than Macedonia in terms of economy, where there is a war .
