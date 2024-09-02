The retail prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline and Extra light household oil (EL-1) will be reduced by MKD 0.50 per liter from midnight, the Regulatory Commission for Energy announced.

The new price of EUROSUPER BS-95 will be 76.50, EUROSUPER BS-98 will be sold for 78.50, and Extra light household oil (EL-1) for 68.50 denars per liter.

The retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) does not change and remains 69.50 den/liter.

The price of M-1 NS fuel is cheaper by 0.390 denars and one kilogram will cost 44.780 denars.