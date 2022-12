As of midnight, the prices of gasoline fuels are up by MKD 1 per liter, while that of diesel goes down by the same amount, said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) on Monday.

The new prices as of midnight are:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 77.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 79.50 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 80.00 (denars/liter)