As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline fuels will increase by MKD 0.5, while those of diesel fuels will remain the same, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said.

The price of EUROSUPER BS 95 is MKD 48.50 per liter and that of EUROSUPER BS 98 is MKD 50.50 per liter.

The price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) remains MKD 45 per liter, while that of extra light household fuel drops by MKD 0.5 and stands at MKD 33 per liter.

The price of crude oil rises and now stands at MKD 20.106 per kilogram.