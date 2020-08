As of Tuesday midnight, the prices of gasoline fuels rise by Mden 0.5 per liter, while that of diesel decrease by the same amount, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said.

The price of EUROSUPER BS 95 now stands at MKD 60 per liter, that of EUROSUPER BS 98 is MKD 62 per liter, EURODIESEL (D-E V) – MKD 52.50 per liter and extra light household fuel is at MKD 52 per liter.

The price of crude oil also drops and now stands at MKD 25.709 per kilogram.