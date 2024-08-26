Gasoline will become cheaper by half a denar per liter from midnight tonight, and the price of diesel fuel will remain unchanged, according to a decision by the Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services, and Municipal Waste Management Services (RKE). This decision results in an average reduction of 0.74 percent in the retail prices of petroleum products.

The new retail prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS – 95: MKD 77 per liter

EUROSUPER BS – 98: MKD 79 per liter

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V): MKD 69.5 per liter

Extra Light Fuel Oil (EL-1): MKD 69 per liter

Additionally, the retail price of M-1 NS fuel will be reduced by 1.125 denars per kilogram, bringing it to 45.170 denars.

The RKE also noted that reference prices for petroleum products on the world market have decreased as follows: gasoline by an average of 0.517 percent, diesel by 0.216 percent, extra light oil by 0.542 percent, and fuel oil by 2.048 percent. Furthermore, the exchange rate of the denar against the dollar has dropped by 0.2235 percent compared to the previous calculation.