As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline fuels and extra light household fuels are to rise by MKD 0.5 per liter, while those of diesel will drop by MKD 2, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has said.

The price of EUROSUPER BS 95 is MKD 72.50 per liter, that of EUROSUPER BS 98 is MKD 74.50 per liter. The extra light household fuel is MKD 63.50 per liter.

The price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) now stands at MKD 61 per liter.

The price of crude oil is also increased and now stands at MKD 38.018 per kilogram.