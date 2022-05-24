The SSM union demands an urgent meeting with the Government to discuss its request for an increase in public sector wages by about 50 EUR. This is the latest push by unions, after the strike by public sector teachers and the completed negotiations that led to increases in the minimum wage and in retirement incomes.

Considering the proposed changes to the budget, we don’t see any funds in it to provide the increase of 2,806 denars in the public sector salaries. This demand is based on the collective contract and on our negotiations and we were assured that the money will be provided, the SSM union warns.

The union opens the possibility of a general strike of the public sector if the demands are not met.