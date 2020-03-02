The Government plans to add 131.6 million EUR to its debt tomorrow, with the latest pre-election bond auction.

Under the SDSM led Government, the public debt broke through the psychological barrier of 50 percent of GDP. The leftist party strongly condemned adding to the debt while it was in the opposition, but once in power it cut infrastructure spending to divert more money to welfare spending, which it believes yields quick results among the voters, and has increased the budget to nearly 4 billion EUR.