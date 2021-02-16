The Zaev Government adopted today an economic stimulus package that will be used to continue to prop up salaries in businesses that are hit hard by the recession. The package, a fifth of its type since the epidemic began, will amount to 159 million EUR.

According to the Government press release, its goal is to protect jobs in industries that are hit by the epidemic, as well as to provide liquidity to citizens and the private sector in general. Besides the support for salaries, it will include postponement of payment of various taxes and duties.