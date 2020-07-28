The Government adopted Tuesday the Fiscal Strategy of the Republic of North Macedonia for period 2021-2023.

At the proposal of the Finance Ministry, the Government adopted the Fiscal Strategy of the Republic of Macedonia 2021-2023, the key instrument for mid-term budget planning, in accordance with the the mid-term fiscal objectives and strategic priorities of the Government. The strategy ensures monitoring of the dynamics of revenues and expenditures with respect to the fiscal objectives, the Government said in a press release.