The Government decided late yesterday to freeze prices of bread, salt, cooking oil, milk and dairy products, eggs, flour, meat, pasta, medicines and disinfectants as of the day when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic, except for those products having proof of higher entry invoices.

The decision has been taken in order to prevent abuse of the current market situation and protect consumers in time of rising demand due to the coronavirus developments.

The Government has also charged the Ministry of Economy to submit a motion for 100-percent tax exemption of certain products, while export of wheat and wheat flour is banned for an indefinite period.