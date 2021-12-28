At its 130th session on Tuesday the government adopted changes to the decree on criteria and conditions for declaring state of crisis in case of weather and natural disasters, accidents, and disruptions in electricity markets, energy supply in state of crisis and ensuing measures, as well as the rights and responsibilities of licensed electricity companies.

The proposed changes, in conditions of crisis, enable EVN HOME not to procure electricity from the privileged producers of electricity that use renewable energy sources, which reduces the costs for procurement of electricity of EVN HOME because the energy instead of the privileged producers will be provided through AD ESM Skopje at lower prices, which reduces the factors that affect the price of electricity for end users, said the Government.