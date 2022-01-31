The Government reviewed and adopted late Sunday a report on the production plan of state-owned company Power Plants of Macedonia (ESM) for the period of February and March, extending the measure to ensure additional electricity quantities from domestic production for the next two months.

According to this measure, ESM will purchase the entire produced electricity of the Company for production of electricity and heat “TE-TO”- Skopje, in accordance with the rights and obligations mutually determined by the concluded contract for purchase and sale of electricity, the government informed.